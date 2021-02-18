The Rock Bottom High: The Role of Naloxone

Naloxone kits are brought up often in discussions around the opioid crisis. But what are they, where can you find one, and how does it work?

Dr. Jane Buxton with the BC Centre for Disease Control says, "When somebody overdoses with an opioid, too much in their system, their breathing slows and may stop. Naloxone comes along and it interferes with the action on the brain, pushes the opioid off the receptor and the person will start breathing again."

So naloxone can reverse the affect of opioids, but what's actually in the kit?

Aside from medication, Buxton says it has gloves and basic instructions, and they've taken user safety into account. "It has three safety needles. So, with the ampoules you pull up into the syringe and then when you administer the naloxone the safety needle retracts back into the syringe so there's no risk of needle stick injury."

The BC CDC promotes use of naloxone kits on their Toward the Heart website. It offers video tutorials on using the kit and where to find one locally - like for free at most pharmacies.

Leon Baranowski with BC Emergency Health Services says naloxone may not be enough. "Reaching for a naloxone kit obviously has its advantages, but really what's most important is keeping that blood circulating through the body and then calling 911 so the professionals can arrive. In the case of overdose that might be providing emergency breaths and breathing for the patient or taking over the CPR that you've already started."

In some cases Chief Coroner Lisa Lapointe says naloxone isn't effective at all. "We know from our partners in BC ambulance service that it is very, very challenging at times to reverse the impacts of an overdose, they aren't always able to. The naloxone is not effective despite repeated doses. And we are starting to see more benzodiazapines on the market."

Naloxone doesn't reverse the affects of benzodiazapines.

Dr. Buxton says it could restore the breathing while the person remains unconscious. "There's breathing, their getting oxygen to their brain, but they may not wake up. This has been a concern that sometimes people have given lots and lots of doses of naloxone when actually the breathing has returned and the person is drowsy or not awake because they have benzodiazapines on board."

