The Salvation Army Christmas Campaign $283,000 Shortfall

This year the Kelowna Salvation Army set a Christmas Campaign goal of $700,000 – an amount required to continue to provide assistance to those in need in the community both at Christmas and throughout the year. Funds are being collected in Christmas Kettles throughout the city, at all Salvation Army facilities and online at www.kelownasalvationarmy.ca . However, with only 1 week left till Christmas, the charity has raised 59% of their goal, meaning a shortfall of $283,000.

"Over these past weeks, over 600 local families have walked through our doors looking for help and hope. Thanks to the generosity of our community, we have been able to meet those needs. But there are still others coming to see us every day, and the needs will still be there after Christmas" says Pastor Darryl Burry, Executive Director for the Kelowna Salvation Army. "The funds that we raise at Christmas support our programs and services throughout the entire year – from individual and family support programs, emergency food hampers, services for seniors and our disaster relief efforts."

"In this season of giving, not only are we providing Christmas Blessings (Food and Toy Program) to families, but on-going regular assistance is still being provided" states Sonia Withers, Community Ministries Coordinator for the Kelowna Salvation Army. "We have seen a significant increase in the number of people accessing our services this year, and the funds raised in this season are critical for our ongoing operations to ensure that individuals and families have the support they need long after the Christmas season."