The saying doesn't apply: Whatever floats your boat!

In a lead up to boating season, officers from the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP and RCMP West Coast Marine Services held some refresher training sessions out on Okanagan Lake this past weekend.

With warmer weather on the horizon, we’re anticipating another busy summer on the water here in the North Okanagan, states Constable Chris Terleski, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. Like many people, we’re excited to be back on the lakes. These proficiency checks are a great way for us to make sure our officers and equipment are ready for the patrols we will be conducting on our local waterways throughout the summer.



Police want to remind everyone that safety starts well before you hit the waves and are offering some tips to ensure your day out on the water will be safe and enjoyable.