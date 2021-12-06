Three weeks after southern B.C. was hit by the first in a series of atmospheric rivers, the province's deputy premier says efforts are shifting from emergency response to recovery and debris management.

The update came after multiple storms brought record-breaking rainfall, catastrophic flooding and multiple landslides including one that was fatal.

Deputy Premier Mike Farnworth said Monday that he visited flood-damaged areas of Princeton and saw the impacts to various neighbourhoods.

"The scale of the flood damage is extraordinary," he said.

"It's difficult to see people's homes damaged and to hear first-hand the experiences of this disaster. But what I was struck most by is the resilience of the community, their grit and determination to come together and to recover."

Farnworth explained that changes are coming as the province moves from emergency response to recovery and debris management. For example, some members of the Canadian Armed Forces deployed to southern B.C. to help with the flood response are leaving.

About 126 troops will remain, Farnworth said.

"The forces have so far provided enormous help in communities when they needed it most and we would not have gotten through the onslaught of heavy rains without them," he said.

As well, starting on Dec. 15, support to those impacted by the storms will come through the Red Cross with provincial funding, rather than from local governments. Farnworth assured the back-end transition "should be seamless," at that support won't actually change for those who need it.

"It will take time to fully recover from this flooding, but I want to reiterate that all levels of government are here to help," he said.

- with files from CTV -