The Shuswap Emergency Program has moved a Structure Protection Unit (SPU) into the Evacuation Alert area of the Lower East Adams Lake Wildfire. The SPU is staged in the community to be used by firefighting personnel as needed.

The fire continues to grow with BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) mapping the fire at 2,000 hectares at approximately 8 PM last night. This was up from 1,786 hectares in the mid-afternoon. Wildfire staff will be assessing the fire again today and should have more information later this afternoon.

BCWS is reporting the potential for less severe fire behaviour in the coming days, however, this is entirely dependent on weather conditions.

Additional information for this fire: