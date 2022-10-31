The Spirit of Halloween at Kelowna's Gospel Mission

In the spirit of Halloween, Kelowna’s Gospel Mission hosted a pumpkin carving activity at the Leon Shelter. Halloween is a time to celebrate, dress up, and carve pumpkins. This season, both the residents of Leon Shelter and the staff of Kelowna's Gospel Mission were eager to select their pumpkin for carving. "It was so nice to see staff and residents carving pumpkins together," said Chris Moffat, Case Worker Manager at Leon Shelter. The pumpkin carving event organically brought the community together not only to carve creative pumpkin designs, but also sparked meaningful discussions." Residents and staff carved 15 different pumpkin designs, ranging from bats to clown faces to encouraging words. Today, the pumpkins at the shelter will be lit in honour of Halloween. Kelowna’s Gospel Mission is grateful to the community for their continuing support. To donate visit their website www.kelownagospelmission.ca/donate or call (250) 763-3737.