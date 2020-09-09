"The steps each of us takes today will make a difference tomorrow"

VICTORIA - Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, and Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.'s provincial health officer, have issued the following joint statement regarding updates on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) response in British Columbia:

"Today, we are announcing 100 new cases, and no new epi-linked cases, for a total of 6,691 cases in British Columbia.

"There are 1,378 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, 3,101 people who are under active public health monitoring as a result of identified exposure to known cases and 5,086 people who tested positive have recovered.

"Currently, 37 individuals are hospitalized with COVID-19, 15 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people with COVID-19 are recovering at home in self-isolation.

"Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 2,285 cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 3,482 in the Fraser Health region, 185 in the Island Health region, 462 in the Interior Health region, 193 in the Northern Health region and 84 cases of people who reside outside of Canada.

"There have been no new COVID-19 related deaths, for a total of 213 deaths in British Columbia. We offer our condolences to everyone who has lost their loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"There are two new health-care facility outbreaks, one at Royal Arch Masonic Home long-term care facility in the Vancouver Coastal Health region and one at the Milieu Children and Family Services Society community living facility in the Fraser Health region. In total, 12 long-term care or assisted-living facilities and three acute-care facilities have active outbreaks.

"There have been no new community outbreaks, although there continue to be community exposure events.

"Alerts are posted on the BC Centre for Disease Control's (BCCDC) website, as well as on health authorities' websites, providing details on where the potential exposure occurred and what actions to take - whether you need to self-isolate or monitor for symptoms.

"This fall and winter, we will be facing two health challenges - the usual respiratory season as well as COVID-19. What this means is that we have to put measures in place now to ensure our health-care centres, communities and all of us are ready for what may be ahead.

"Our community well-being is about ensuring we maintain our health and our economy. We need both to keep our communities and all of us resilient and strong.

"Today, Premier John Horgan announced B.C.'s fall pandemic plan. The plan is focusing on protecting our most vulnerable citizens and ensuring our health-care system has the necessary resources in place.

"The steps each of us takes today and in the coming weeks, including taking a few minutes to get your influenza immunization, will make a difference tomorrow.

"Let's all do our part to help strengthen the well-being of all our communities - using our layers of protection, going back to our smaller, safer social interactions and all of us working together to find our balance with COVID-19."