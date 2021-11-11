The Stober Foundation Makes a huge Splash for YMCA families, kids and staff

A three-year gift ​totalling over $200,000 by the Stober Foundation to the YMCA of Okanagan has ensured the vital charitable organization could continue to deliver essential services to those faced with uncertainty, isolation and reduced physical and mental health caused by the pandemic. The significant gift will provide nearly 1,000 vulnerable and low-income children and families - many who have suffered even greater financial hardship due to the crisis - with equal access to Y programs and services. Additionally, the donation covered the costs of resiliency training for over 50 YMCA staff, making sure they have the tools and resources to manage the daily challenges in both their personal and professional environments.

“Now more than ever the programs at the YMCA of Okanagan are needed to tackle the societal issues of poverty, inactivity, isolation and a decline in our mental health,” says Rhonda Zakala, YMCA VP, Fund Development & Marketing. “Due to our valued partnership with the Stober Foundation, we are able to address our community’s most urgent needs by continuing to offer accessible and affordable life-enriching programs for those who need us the most. We are so very grateful for this multi-year gift that will provide sustainability as we work collaboratively towards building a more resilient community for today and tomorrow.”

Beyond the immediate benefit to the community, the Stober Foundation donation has also created a lasting legacy by funding part of an outdoor learning space at the new YMCA of Okanagan Dilworth Centre that provides essential child care to over 80 children each day.

“We recognize the critical role of the YMCA,” says Keith Brewster, Director and Lead Philanthropist of the Stober Foundation. “This is an investment in our community’s health and well being. These are extremely challenging times both in terms of our health and economy. The Stober Foundation is honored and proud to support an organization like the YMCA who has worked hard to adapt in innovative ways to care for our communities most vulnerable members, all while promoting the importance of both community and recreation.”