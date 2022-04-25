Life has few universal truths, but Carly La Berge has discovered one of them – the unifying power of chocolate.

“People run up to us saying, ‘candy, candy, candy’,” she says, describing her work as a volunteer Outreach Lead with HOPE Outreach in Kelowna. For many of those that Carly helps in the community, that piece of chocolate can be the highlight of their day.

Since September 2019, she has spent as many as four evenings each week volunteering with HOPE. She dons her bright, pink hoodie, then heads downtown to meet other volunteers and together they hand out goods to people experiencing homelessness.

These goods include water, food, warm clothing, harm reduction supplies, and just about anything else someone might need.

“People may not get as excited for these other items as they do for the chocolate, but those are the things that are really important,” Carly says. “The chocolate is mostly a token of trust.”

HOPE Outreach is also always looking for new volunteers, and if you do volunteer you may find yourself working alongside Carly. Training is one part of her role as an Outreach Lead.

“It’s just very fulfilling,” she says. “It feels good to give back, to see a gap in your community and work with a group or an organization to fill that gap."