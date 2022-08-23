The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP requesting public's assistance in locating a missing 60-year-old

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing Okanagan resident, 60-year old Taren ( Terry ) Ray Lacey.



Mr Lacey was last heard from on June 24th and at the time, indicated to family he had plans to travel and camp at various destinations in the interior of British Columbia eventually making his way to the lower mainland. He has not been in contact with friends or family since and they are concerned for his wellbeing.

Description of Taren Lacey:

60 years

6’1 (185 cm)

181 lbs (82 kg)

grey hair

blue eyes

normally wears glasses

Police are releasing a photo of Mr Lacey’s camper and vehicle, a white, 2012 Ford F250, with BC license plate PC848V .

(photo: White 2012 Ford F-250 pickup, BC License plate "PC848V", with camper)

Anyone who has seen this vehicle, or has information of the whereabouts of Taren Lacey is asked to please contact their local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).