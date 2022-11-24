The West Kelowna Warriors Hockey Club Teddy Bear Toss game.

The West Kelowna Warriors Hockey Club is pleased to announce the annual Teddy Bear Toss game will return and is slated for Friday, December 2nd against the Vernon Vipers at Royal LePage Place, presented by Kelowna Ford Lincoln.

The Teddy Bear Toss game is a fan favourite and helps different areas of the community in providing stuffies to places that need them most. This season, the teddy bears will be distributed around West Kelowna, including approximately 80 bears that will head to seniors centres in the community. The rest will be donated to the Toy Mountain event that runs from Thursday, December 8th to Saturday, December 10th at Orchard Park Mall in Kelowna.

For the second consecutive season, Kelowna Ford Lincoln will sponsor the night and will be bringing trucks to collect the bears following the Warriors first goal of the game. Fans are encouraged to bring new or gently used stuffed animals wrapped in plastic to throw on the ice.

“We are looking forward to one of our most exciting games of the year,” mentioned Warriors President Chris Laurie, “We are spreading the stuffed animals around to various beneficiaries this year to increase the positive impact. There will also be bears available at the game by donation. It should be a really fun event.”