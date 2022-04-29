The Western Rattler 300 is in Penticton
The Western Rattler 300 is happening tonight and tomorrow at the Penticton Speedway.
It's the largest prize money race in Western Canada for Late Model racing.
They're competing for $65,000.
Gates open at 4:30opm, the race start at 5:30pm.
Tickets at pentictonspeedway.com
