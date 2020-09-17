Press release from Kelowna RCMP on September 17, 2020:

RCMP continue to receive reports of theft from vehicles. The majority of the thefts have been reported in the downtown core. However these thefts have been committed all throughout Kelowna at various shopping location parking lots, Provincial Park and day user parking lots as well as in residential neighbourhoods. The RCMP is finding that many of the reported thefts were to vehicles with un-locked doors, often with valuables left inside in plain sight.

RCMP would like to provide the public with the following tips and best practices in an attempt to prevent future theft from motor vehicles:

Do not leave any property in your vehicle or expect to find it gone when you return later.

Typical items stolen from vehicles include:

Purses;

Wallets;

Credit cards;

GPS devices;

Cellphones or electronics;

House keys;

Cash;

Clothing and sunglasses;



If you see any suspicious persons or activities near a vehicle, call the police immediately. Let the police determine if it’s a crime in progress;

RCMP would also like to advise the public to conscientiously check for the presence of both of their vehicles licence plates on a regular basis. Car thieves will often steal licence plates from similar vehicles and attach them to stolen vehicles in hopes of evading detection by police. By quickly reporting your licence plate or plates as stolen to police you are aiding the RCMP with recovering these stolen vehicles