Theft of licence plates surfaces in West Kelowna

A West Kelowna man has had the front licence plate from his vehicle stolen twice in just over a year.

The vehicle was parked in his driveway when it happened, both times.

The RCMP say it's a fairly common crime and no more prevelant today than other years.

Corporal Meghan Foster says criminals take your plate and put it on another vehicle while they commit other crimes.

It's one way a criminal can mask his or her activity from police.

Corporal Foster adds, park in a well lit area, if you're not able to keep your vehicle garaged. Then, occasionally check your plates to be sure you have both and that they are the same.

She says criminals have also been known to steal your plate and replace it with somebody else's.

If you do have a plate stolen, report it immediately to the RCMP. They'll give you a case number. Then, go to ICBC and get new plates.