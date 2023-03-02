Theme for 2023 Armstrong IPE & Stampede unveiled

Giddy Up ‘n Go to the IPE & Rodeo! The Interior Provincial Exhibition & Stampede announced the theme for 2023. The Rodeo will be the feature division for the 2023 fair. Each year the IPE says it tries to incorporate a theme surrounding a different area of the fair with past favorites such as ‘Hog Wild’, ‘Catch the Buzz’, ‘Beef it Up’, and ‘Horsin’ around’ to name a few.

This year the IPE is encouraging people and businesses, vendors, and parade entries to embrace the rodeo theme. GIDDY UP ‘N GO inspires a fun and creative feeling that should stimulate community involvement and help showcase.

the western culture surrounding the incredible sport of rodeo. Look for daily themes where everyone will be encouraged to help promote the overall rodeo celebrations. So, grab your cowboy hat and boots and come out to celebrate all things western at the IPE for 2023!

Giddy Up ‘n Go to the IPE & Rodeo - August 30-Sept 3, 2023

www.armstrongipe.com