They're back!!

Festivals Kelowna has started rolling out its annual “Pianos in Parks” program by placing artistically decorated pianos on Kelowna’s streets and public spaces.

The aim of the program is to animate and beautify public spaces through community interaction with the pianos.

The 2021 season will see 5 pianos placed in high traffic, downtown locations available for everyone to play now until the end of September with a sixth piano popping-up in Rutland’s Roxby Park in early July.

“Pianos in Parks has become one of our most treasured and memorable initiatives,” explains Renata Mills, Executive Director. “When we first launched the program in 2015 we knew had something special on our hands.

Now in its 6th year we have received inquiries non-stop for the past months asking when the pianos would be available to play.”