Thick black smoke grabs commuters attention in West Kelowna
West Kelowna Fire responded to a report of cedars on fire this morning in the 1100 block of Concorde Rd of lakeview heights.
On arrival crews found a fire in a cedar hedge, a 10'x30' outbuilding and an RV trailer. Crews got water on the fire quickly to stop the spread to any more exposures. Crews are still on scene working with an excavator gaining access to the hidden fires under the shed roof structure.
Fire investigators are on scene, the cause of the fire is still under investigation and is considered suspicious at this time.
WKFR would like to thank the RCMP, BCAS, and Approved services for their support at this incident.
