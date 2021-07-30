Thieves caught stealing truck

Two people are facing charges after being caught minutes after allegedly stealing a truck.

Wednesday night, the owner of a Ford pickup truck believed he had heard the vehicle being started at his residence on Hollywood Road. He got outside just in time to see his truck driving away, and immediately called the Kelowna RCMP to report the theft.

Within minutes, officers with the Kelowna RCMP Target Team located the vehicle and followed it to a gas station on Springfield Road where they arrested the driver and passenger without incident.

Corporal Tanguay of the Kelowna RCMP Target Team states, “The quick response and arrests of these two subjects shows the dedication of officers to curb criminal activity within the community and reduce property crimes. The owner was extremely grateful for the quick recovery of his truck.”

Both Kelowna men were held and brought before the BC Provincial Court.

The alleged driver, Daniel Anderson faces charges as does the alleged passenger Adam Isaac.

They have both been remanded in custody for future court dates.