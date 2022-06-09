Thieves stealing gas from Kelowna motorists

It's painful when Kelowna motorists are paying over two dollars a litre for gasoline.

One can only feel more ripped off when someone steals the precious resource from your gas tank.

Thieves are busy siphoning fuel by drilling holes in the bottom of gas tanks.

"Our numbers of files (stolen gas) are going up. Is it a super concern? Ya,it always is", says RCMP Constable Mike Della-Paolera.

In the last three months, 47 reports have been issued of gas being stolen.

How can you protect yourself from gas thieves?

"Maybe park your car in better lite areas. Park it in a garage. Obviously that won't be attainable for everybody", Deela-Paolera admitted.