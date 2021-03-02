Thin ice on Shannon Lake

Press release:

Late this morning, crews from West Kelowna Fire Rescue were called to a report of a middle-age male who had fallen through the ice on Shannon Lake.

8 Firefighters responded and located the male 20 feet offshore, in the water, hanging on to the edge of the ice. Having dressed in specialty suits enroute to the rescue, firefighters immediately entered the lake and brought the male to safety. He was transported to Kelowna General Hospital by BC Ambulance.

Under the Central Okanagan Regional Rescue program, WKFR firefighters have trained all winter for this type of event and acted quickly and without hesitation to save a life.

Two days of temperatures above 10C should leave no doubt that ice season on the valley bottoms lakes is over. The public is urged to stay off the remaining ice as it quickly disappears.