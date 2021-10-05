Third Doses Coming for Immunocompromised

As what B.C.'s top doctor calls "respiratory season" draws near, another group of people in the province will soon be eligible for a "booster" vaccine against COVID-19.

Residents of the province who are considered "moderate to severely" immunocompromised are next up in B.C.'s roll-out of third doses.

"There are a number in that group whose immune systems do not respond as well to vaccines," provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said at a news conference Tuesday.

"We now know that adding a third dose can actually stimulate a response for many people that gives them as much protection, or at least some protection, closer to what people with a strong immune response system have."

About 100,000 people will be getting an invite to book their next shot.

The announcement came the week the province planned to begin giving residents of long-term care facilities and people considered "clinically extremely vulnerable" the booster.

Among those eligible next for the third shot are those who are on dialysis, going through chemotherapy or other systemic treatments, and those who've recently received or are receiving radiation for cancer.

Also on the list are people with moderate to severe primary immunodeficiencies and AIDS-defining illness, as well as other conditions.

Henry said public health officials have been in touch with specialists to identify these people, who should be receiving their invitations in the coming days, the doctor said.