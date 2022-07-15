Third Hotel Coming to YLW Area

During Tuesday’s Public Hearing and Council meeting City Council gave second and third reading moving forward the development of an Argus Properties Ltd. hotel to be built on Fleet Court, directly across from Kelowna International Airport. Council supported an OCP amendment and rezone to permit the six storey hotel. This will be the third Argus Properties owned hotel across Highway 97 from YLW. Larry Sie, General Managing partner at Argus Properties also announced the signing of a major deal to partner with the Marriott Group of Hotels for the new hotel, a 200 room Marriott Courtyard,

“Our hotel and hospitality division has succeeded beyond expectation despite severe economic challenges due to the pandemic. Since opening its doors for tourists and business travelers in 2012 the Four Points by Sheraton, a sub brand of Marriott, has performed at the highest levels in the Kelowna and Okanagan markets. It is one of the Top 5 performing hotels in the entire Sheraton North American chain.“

Rudy Heider, Director of Hospitality Argus Properties, says this will be the sixth hotel property in the Argus hotel division, “We have proven through the pandemic that our team, from top to bottom, is among the very best. We know Kelowna and the Okanagan are recognized as one of Canada’s top investment markets and most competitive hotel markets and are pleased to partner again with Marriott, this time with the building of a Marriott Courtyard.

YLW is Canada’s 10th busiest airport and the gateway to the Okanagan and our hotel will service tourist and business travelers. With the addition of the Marriott Courtyard, these three Argus hotel properties will provide over 500 rooms in the airport catchment.“

Council is expected to formally adopt the bylaw and OCP amendment and rezone in the next month with a development/building permit soon to follow.