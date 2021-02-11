Third phase of park construction

Starting Tuesday, work will begin constructing a parking lot, sidewalks and improving the entrance road to Glenmore Recreation Park in anticipation of the park opening in Spring 2021. The dog park will be closed for the duration of the construction to accommodate road work.

This is the third phase of work for the new park. During the first two phases of work, crews prepared the site with proper drainage and then constructed two sport fields. The fields, completed last winter, have been growing in and establishing through the 2020 growing season. They will be ready for play and booking this year, following construction of the road improvements.

This new community level park will provide recreation space for the residents of Glenmore and the larger community. Future phases of work could include a playground, walking trails, multi-use playing fields, sport courts, and a community garden.

Dog owners are encouraged to visit Glenmore, Ellison, Enterprise Way, Knox Mountain or Poplar Point Beach dog parks during the closure. To learn more about these parks and others in Kelowna, visit kelowna.ca/parks .

To learn more about Glenmore Recreation Park and other infrastructure projects happening in Kelowna, visit kelowna.ca/cityprojects.