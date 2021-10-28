Press release:

Southeast District Major Crime along with the BC Coroner’s service is continuing to investigate the circumstances where the bodies of two individuals were discovered in Osoyoos.

Yesterday Osoyoos RCMP were responding to an abandoned vehicle complaint in a rural area of northwest Osoyoos which was associated to a residence in the 9000 block of 115 Street in Osoyoos.

When police entered the residence they discovered a deceased individual.

A second individual was located deceased in the area of the abandoned vehicle.

“Through the course of the investigations, officers have determined that the two deceased individuals were known to each other, and that there is no threat to public safety,” said Sgt. Jason Bayda of the Osoyoos RCMP. “This incident appears to be a tragic murder-suicide within a family unit.”

No further information will be released at this time as the RCMP and BC Coroner’s service work through the remainder of the investigation.