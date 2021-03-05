Kelowna Rockets GM Bruce Hamilton has often used the word 'hair cut' when describing the loss of revenue when putting on an abbreviated season for teams in the BC Division.

No fans means, no revenue.

"It's torture. This is a huge financial investment on behalf of all 22 WHL teams to play this with virtually nothing coming in basically, but we thought we owed it to these players, we are doing and now we have to make sure we execute it."

The Victoria Royals will play their home games at Prospera Place. The arch rivals will stay for over 40 nights at the Coast Cabri Hotel, which thankfully is operated by Royals majority owner Graham Lee.

The Giants and Cougars will have accommodations in Kamloops, in a hotel owned by Blazers big boss Tom Galaradi, who purchased the Dallas Stars in 2011 for a cool 240 million dollars.

The puck drops on the abbreviated season March 26th.