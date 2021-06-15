"This is the next stage on our journey"

Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.'s provincial health officer, and Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, have issued the following joint statement regarding updates on the COVID-19 response in British Columbia:

"Today, we are reporting that 76.1% of all adults in B.C. and 74.4% of those 12 and older have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. In total, 4,102,905 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in B.C., 657,491 of which are second doses.

"We have had 108 new cases of COVID-19, including four epi-linked cases, for a total of 146,561 cases in British Columbia.

"Of the new cases, 11 are in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 53 are in the Fraser Health region, four are in the Island Health region, 37 are in the Interior Health region and three are in the Northern Health region.

"There are currently 1,496 active cases of COVID-19 in the province and a further 143,299 people who tested positive have recovered. Of the active cases, 139 individuals are currently hospitalized, 39 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

"The outbreak at Kelowna General Hospital is now over.

"There have been no new COVID-19 related deaths, for a total of 1,734 deaths in British Columbia. Our condolences are with the family, friends and caregivers of the people who have died as a result of COVID-19.

"Today, we start Step 2 of BC's Restart plan, moving forward slowly to put the COVID-19 pandemic behind us. As has been the case since the start of the pandemic, our success in this next phase is dependent on all of us doing our part to keep COVID-19 low and slow.

"If you are considering visiting another community for recreational travel, be aware that some people and some communities are moving at a slower pace - a pace that works for them. These communities may not be ready to welcome visitors at this time, so please be respectful when making any travel plans.

"This is the next stage on our journey and our progress is a shared effort, so let's work together to continue to progress on this path."