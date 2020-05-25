This National Tourism Week Hotels Are Struggling

It's Tourism Week across Canada.



For many in the hospitality industry it's a make it or break it time of year, and dealing with COVID-19 has put a fly into the ointment.



Dale Sivucha, the president of the Kelowna Motel/Hotel Association, said, "For the most part when it comes to public health and safety we've been bang on. I have been very happy to hear how the hotels have responded. Business volumes have certainly devastated the market; that would be an understatement. In a market, for example May and June can be some of the strongest months of the year. Hotels are still fighting for rooms."



2019 was a banner year. Over 1.8 million overnight visitors grew Kelowna's average hotel occupancy to 65.7% - the highest on record.