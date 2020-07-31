"This Weekend, Let's Play Safe and Stay Safe" - 50 New Cases in BC

Joint statement on B.C.'s COVID-19 response, latest updates July 31, 2020:

VICTORIA - Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, and Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.'s provincial health officer, have issued the following joint statement regarding updates on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) response in British Columbia:

"Today, we are announcing 50 new cases, including five epi-linked cases, for a total of 3,641 cases in British Columbia.

"There are 278 active cases of COVID-19 in the province and 3,168 people who tested positive have recovered.

"Of the total COVID-19 cases, five individuals are hospitalized, two of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people with COVID-19 are recovering at home in self-isolation.

"Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 1,088 cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 1,889 in the Fraser Health region, 144 in the Island Health region, 369 in the Interior Health region, 88 in the Northern Health region and 63 cases of people who reside outside of Canada.

"There has been one new COVID-19 related death in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, for a total of 195 deaths in British Columbia. We offer our condolences to everyone who has lost their loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"There has been one new health-care facility outbreak at Dania Home in the Fraser Health region. There are now two long-term care facilities and one acute-care facility with active outbreaks.

"There are no new community outbreaks. Public health teams continue to support the active outbreaks on Haida Gwaii and at Fraser Valley Packers Inc.

"There continues to be additional community exposure events across the province. A full listing of community exposure events related to flights and others within each health authority is available through the BC Centre for Disease Control, as well as on health authority websites.

"This weekend, let's play safe and stay safe while COVID-19 remains in our communities.

"We can make this B.C. Day holiday weekend one where we find the right balance: having those important social connections with our friends and family, while taking precautions to protect ourselves and those around us.

"Let's socialize safely by keeping our groups small, using the layers of protection and giving everyone enough space to stay safe, whether at a backyard barbecue, on a friend's boat or enjoying a nearby park.

"A new 'good times guide' is available online for everyone to use: https://goodtimes.gov.bc.ca/

"It is our playbook for how to have fun and to keep each other safe and healthy.

"We all want to keep COVID-19 low and slow, and your actions make the difference. Throughout B.C., people are doing what it takes to keep our firewall strong, and we thank you for what you are doing today, tomorrow and every day this summer."

Quick Facts:

* Assisted living, long-term care homes and seniors' rental buildings with ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks are as follows:

* Vancouver Coastal Health:

* Holy Family Hospital long-term care facility

* Fraser Health:

* Dania Home long-term care facility