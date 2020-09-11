This year marks the 40th anniversary of the Terry Fox Run

More than 800 million dollars has been raised in Terry Fox's name globablly since he began his Marathon of Hope 40 years ago. Fox's original goal was to raise one million dollars.

This year, because of the pandemic there won't be sites for the annual Terry Fox Run, but you can still particiapte on September 20 - from wherever you are.

Whether that is in your own neighborhood, backyard or a run around the block.

"The reality is, cancer is not taking a break during COVID," says BC /Yukon Communications and Events Director Donna White. "Sadly people are still being diagnosed every day, people are still in treatment and the researchers need the funds. We've seen so many success rates in different types of cancers over the years - and we need to keep that going."

Visit terryfox.org for registration details.