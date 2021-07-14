Thomas Creek Fire Update
The Thomas Creek fire near Okanagan Falls has been aggressive, growing to 5,000 hectares.
Thirty-three personnel, six helicopters, airtankers, and multiple pieces of heavy equiptment are working on the fire.
An area restriction order is in place. This order will remain in place until noon on October 15, 2021 or until it is rescinded.
-
-
-
-
-
Water Quality Advisory in West KelownaThis precautionary advisory will remain in place as we await the result of our water tests.
-
-
-
-
GoFundMe pages for men who died in crane collapseThe crane collapse claimed the lives of Jared Zook, Cailen Vilness, Eric Stemmer and Patrick Stemmer.