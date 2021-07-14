iHeartRadio

36°C
Thomas Creek Fire Update

ok falls area restriction

The Thomas Creek fire near Okanagan Falls has been aggressive, growing to 5,000 hectares. 

Thirty-three personnel, six helicopters, airtankers, and multiple pieces of heavy equiptment are working on the fire. 

An area restriction order is in place. This order will remain in place until noon on October 15, 2021 or until it is rescinded. 

