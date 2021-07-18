Thomas Creek wildfire remapped

UPDATE: 12:22 p.m. July 18

Recent data from the BC Wilfire Service has remapped the Thomas Creek wildfire near Okanagan Falls at an estimated 5,408 hectares.

The fire is still classified as out of control.

Fire behavior observed yesterday was low to moderately vigorous surface fire. Today, ground crews and heavy equipment will be completing contingency guard and working to contain excursions along the 201 road.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) has issued an Evacuation Alert for 704 properties in Electoral Area "D." Please contact the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen for more information.

An area restriction is now in effect, for more information see the Information Bulletin. The map is available here.

ORIGINAL: 6:38 p.m. July 14

The Thomas Creek fire near Okanagan Falls has been aggressive, growing to 5,000 hectares.

Thirty-three personnel, six helicopters, airtankers, and multiple pieces of heavy equiptment are working on the fire.

An area restriction order is in place. This order will remain in place until noon on October 15, 2021 or until it is rescinded.