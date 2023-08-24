Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association Ready to Welcome Visitors Back After Travel Order Lifted for M

Kelowna, B.C. - The Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association (TOTA) is grateful to Premier Eby and Minister Ma, the Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness, for coming to tour many parts of the Thompson Okanagan region yesterday. After speaking with residents and viewing the impacts of recent and continuing wildfires, Minister Ma, together with Premier Eby lifted the order restricting travel to the Thompson Okanagan region, with the exception of the community of West Kelowna.

“We greatly appreciate the efforts of the Premier and Minister Ma to work with us to reopen the region sooner than anticipated, it was an essential step to protect our tourism economy,” shares Ellen Walker-Matthews of the Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association. “On behalf of the industry, I would like to extend sincere gratitude to the firefighters, first responders, emergency workers, and volunteers who have worked tirelessly to help the communities of the Thompson Okanagan impacted by wildfires.”

Walker-Matthews adds, “The Thompson Okanagan is most definitely open and ready to welcome visitors back to the region. The industry looks forward to embracing those that already have trips booked, and invite visitors to plan a trip to one of the many communities that call the Central Interior home through ThompsonOkanagan.com .”