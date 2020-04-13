Three Golf Courses Opening Up

Three Okanagan golf courses will re-open on Wednesday.

Among them, Shannon Lake Golf Club in West Kelowna will be back in business after being closed for 22 days.

In chatting with General Manager John Jacoby, he said the sport of golf lends itself to safe COVID-19 practices.

“Absolutely. We feel as an industry this is one sport, one recreation that we can perform safely. Out on the actual golf course, pretty easy. Over 100 acres to keep people separated that six feet, that two meter distance, so that’s really not a hue issue,” said Jacoby.

Jacoby said with concerns over social distancing, you won't see a heavy use of 'power carts' on the course:

“We’re primarily suggesting that it’s walking only here , only people that have pre-paid cart passes or have a legitimate medical issue, they will be allowed to have a single rider power cart,” said Jacoby.

Jacoby believes everyone will adhere to the new safety standards they've put into place:

“If people are not adhering to these requirements and these protocols they will be politely asked to leave the property and maybe come back when the virus has passed and we’re in better shape.”

The other courses opening Wednesday are Kelowna Springs and Shadow Ridge.