Three individuals arrested after shots fired in Peachland

Press release:

Three individuals are in custody after West Kelowna RCMP responded to a report of shots fired at a residence in Peachland.

On April 30, 2021 just before 1:30 p.m., West Kelowna RCMP received a report of an assault with a weapon inside a residence in the 7200-block of Highway 97 South in Peachland. Further information was that a firearm was discharged during the course of the assault, and the three suspects departed in a red pickup truck.

West Kelowna RCMP contained the area and safely brought all the occupants out of the residence. The three suspects and the pickup truck were located soon after behind a business in Peachland with the assistance of Kelowna RCMP Police Dog Services, RCMP Air Services and West Kelowna RCMP General Investigation Section. The three individuals were taken into custody without incident and the vehicle was seized pending further investigation.

“The male victim was treated at the scene by Emergency Health Services for minor injuries,” states Cst. Solana Paré, Media Relations Officer of the Kelowna Regional Detachment. “Luckily, no one at the residence was injured due to the discharge of the firearm.”

The three suspects were released from police custody without charge pending further investigation. Due to the nature of the ongoing investigation, no further information is being released at this time.