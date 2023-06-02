Three Kelowna residents arrested by RCMP : confiscate drugs and cash related to drug trafficking

In February of 2023, the Kelowna RCMP Proactive Enforcement Unit entered into a drug investigation after an Acura TL was observed conducting several short duration meetings in Kelowna. Over several days, officers witnessed numerous actions consistent with drug dealing. These observations led investigators to the belief there was a hierarchical structure, and sophisticated drug trafficking organization.

With the investigation ongoing, officers eventually were able to identify the individuals involved, vehicles used and stash site in Kelowna.

Then on May 23, 2023, police executed a search warrant at the residence which resulted in the seizure of over one kilogram of fentanyl, one kilogram of crack and powder cocaine, over 10 ounces of crystal methamphetamine, three vehicles, a significant amount of cash and cell phones. Evidence of fentanyl and crack cocaine production were also located inside the residence. The drugs taken by police have a massive street value which will have a major financial loss to those involved.

The Kelowna RCMP are recommending charges against three Kelowna residents, charges include Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking, section 5(2) and Production, section 7(1) of the Canadian Drug and Substance Act.

“This seizure will have a significant impact on the community,” said Sgt Desmond Kiehlbauch, in charge of the Kelowna Proactive Enforcement Unit. “The dangerous substances could have affected over 10,000 individuals and the removal off the streets has saved lives. Police will continue to focus on those who target vulnerable populations with highly toxic substances.”