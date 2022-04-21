Three Kelowna Restaurants Among Top 100 in Canada for Brunch

Mother’s Day is around the corner and reservations are up 21 percent compared to pre-pandemic 2019 according to OpenTable data.

Ahead of the special occasion, OpenTable, a leading provider of online restaurant reservations has announced the 100 Best Brunch Restaurants in Canada for 2022 and this year’s list features 3 Kelowna restaurants. The list is aptly timed, as 66 percent of Canadian diners believe choosing the right restaurant is the most important part of the Mother’s Day experience.2

With 40 percent of Canadians planning to dine out this Mother’s Day following two unprecedented years, it’s no surprise that diners plan to splurge. A recent survey found that over 50 percent of Canadians intend to spend upwards of $50 per person on their Mother’s Day meals.

Survey data also reveals that, in addition to the main meal, diners plan to treat mom to a little something special: a Mother’s Day dessert (48 percent), a glass of champagne (33 percent) and flowers (31 percent).

For those looking celebrate the mother figure in their lives by dining out, Kelowna restaurants on the list include:

For more Mother’s Day inspiration, follow OpenTable on Instagram and Facebook.

To see what safety precautions OpenTable restaurants are following, just visit any restaurant profile on the app or website.