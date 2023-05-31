Three men wanted by Kelowna RCMP for theft of boat from private marina

At approximately 5:35 p.m. on Saturday, April 29th, 2023, three males waited for an authorized person/group to enter a gated marina dock located on Water Street in downtown Kelowna. Once in the secure area, the alleged thieves stole a grey Zodiac inflatable boat with a 20 HP Mercury outboard motor.

The theft was captured on video.

Do you recognize any of these men? If you know anything about this crime, please call Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit thier website at www.crimestoppers.net.