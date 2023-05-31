Three men wanted by Kelowna RCMP for theft of boat from private marina
At approximately 5:35 p.m. on Saturday, April 29th, 2023, three males waited for an authorized person/group to enter a gated marina dock located on Water Street in downtown Kelowna. Once in the secure area, the alleged thieves stole a grey Zodiac inflatable boat with a 20 HP Mercury outboard motor.
The theft was captured on video.
Do you recognize any of these men? If you know anything about this crime, please call Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit thier website at www.crimestoppers.net.
-
BC Pharmacists given new prescribing powersPharmacists will now be able to offer prescriptions for 21 minor ailments.
-
Kelowna 2SLGBTQIA+ community takes loud stand against hate for Pride MonthThe Kelowna Billboard Project is a positive messaging campaign aimed at the 2SLGBTQIA+ community.
-
Creative Okanagan to hold Tune Music Industry Mixer and BreakOut West Conference pass give-awayit will be held at Red Bird Brewing this coming Monday.
-
Detour required for portion of 27th Avenue next weekStarting as early as 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 7, crews will be returning to complete storm infrastructure upgrades.
-
School District No. 67 announces administration changesThe changes take efffect August 1, 2023, in support of the 2023-24 school year.
-
Active Living Centre: Architect named to join IPD teamThe City of Vernon is pleased to announce that Group2 Architecture Interior Design Ltd. has been selected to provide Architect Services for the facility.
-
Spallumcheen Township seeks feedback on mpact of extreme heat on farmsFarmers and members of the agricultural community are invited to share their experiences with extreme heat through an online survey.
-
Vernon Snowmobile Association receives grant for construction of new Silverstar ChaletThe original chalet was built in 1967 and had reached the end of its serviceable lifespan and was removed in the fall of 2022.
-
Former Vee Mark MacMillan joins club Assistant CoachMacMillian spent the past year and a half as General Manager & Head Coach of the Summerland Steam.