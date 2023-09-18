Three properties added to Glen Lake wildfire evacuation ALERT: EOC

The Evacuation Alert due to the Glen Lake Wildfire has been expanded in anticipation of increased fire behaviour today due to weather. The Evacuation Order currently in place has not been expanded.

The Evacuation Alert put in place yesterday has been expanded and now includes all areas east of the Brenda Forest Service Road starting at the 1.5 kilometre marker on the Forest Service Road to Brenda Mines Road, all areas abutting the Peachland Forest Service Road between Brenda Mines Road and the Glen Lake Forest Service Road, and extending south to the boundary between the Regional District of Central Okanagan and the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen as well as the following properties:

4900 BRENDA MINES RD

5875 BRENDA MINES RD

GREATA CREEK CAMP

This rural area is challenging to provide detailed directions. Please check the interactive map available at www.cordemergency.ca/map.

Anyone in the alert zone must be ready to evacuate at a moment’s notice and be away from their property for an extended period of time.

An Evacuation Order remains in effect for recreational properties accessed off Glen Lake Forest Service Road, including:

Six (6) recreational properties on Glen Lake Forest Service Road, including 5503 Glen Lake Forest Service Road

Two (2) recreational properties at the 15/16 km mark of Glen Lake Forest Service Road

People on evacuation order should leave their properties immediately.

All other properties on evacuation alert and order in the Central Okanagan remain in place.

Emergency Operations Centre staff are working with other response agencies to manage the situation and minimize the impacts. Public safety and the safety of emergency response personnel are the primary concerns at this time.

Emergency response personnel request that the public:

Avoid the area so emergency responders can effectively perform their duties

Please only CALL 911 in case of emergency

For up-to-date information on the situation, including a map, and to sign up for e-updates, visit cordemergency.ca

Information will also be provided via twitter.com/CO_Emerg and facebook.com/CORDEmergency

A public information line is available at 250-469-8490 (local) or 1-877-569-8490 (toll-free)

For more information, visit cordemergency.ca, sign up for e-updates or call the information line at 250-469-8490. For emergency information from the Regional District of Okanagan- Similkameen please visit https://emergency.rdos.bc.ca.