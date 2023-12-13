iHeartRadio
Three Warriors earning spot in BCHL Top Prospects game


BCHL Top Prospects Game

The BC Hockey League announced the rosters for the Top Prospects Game in Penticton at the South Okanagan Events Centre on January 19th, 2024, which will feature three West Kelowna Warriors in the way of defender Landen Hilditch along with forwards Cal Hughes and Jack Pridham.

All players listed on the National Hockey League’s Central Scouting Players to Watch List, released in October, received automatic entries while the remainder of the roster was decided with the help of head coaches and general managers in the league as well as input from Central Scouting. The two rosters were split between Interior and Coastal Conference.

Hilditch, 18, is in his second season with the Warriors after coming over in a trade last January from the Surrey Eagles. In his time with West Kelowna, the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) commit has played 45 games and registered 2 goals and 14 assists for 16 points while playing a total of 65 games split between the Eagles and Warriors over his BCHL career.

Hughes, 17, has compiled strong numbers in his rookie season with the team and was ranked by Central Scouting as a ‘C’ skater back in October, designating him as a 4th to 5th round NHL Entry Draft selection. The Boston University commit has scored 10 goals while adding 3 assists for 13 points in 25 games this season.

Pridham, 18, is another BU commit who is in his first season with the Warriors and was the highest ranked skater from Central Scouting’s rankings and the only BCHL player to receive a ‘B’ ranking, which indicates a 2nd to 3rd round Draft selection. A native of Stouffville, Ontario, Pridham has amassed 9 goals and 10 assists for 19 points in his 25 games played this season.

Full rosters:

Coastal Conference roster

Pos.

Name

Team

NCAA School

G

Owen Bresson

Victoria Grizzlies

G

Tyler Hodges*

Nanaimo Clippers

D

Luke Ashton

Langley Rivermen

D

Richard Baran

Victoria Grizzlies

Arizona State

D

Rylan Bonkowski

Surrey Eagles

Minnesota State

D

Andrew Brown

Nanaimo Clippers

D

Gabriel Guilbault*

Langley Rivermen

D

Matt Lahey*

Nanaimo Clippers

Clarkson

D

Jax Wismer

Alberni Valley Bulldogs

UConn

F

Wyatt Blace

Alberni Valley Bulldogs

F

Caden Cranston

Surrey Eagles

Merrimack

F

Ryden Evers

Surrey Eagles

Omaha

F

Noah Eyre

Powell River Kings

Quinnipiac

F

Samuel Leonard

Alberni Valley Bulldogs

St. Lawrence

F

Brady Milburn

Chilliwack Chiefs

Lake Superior

F

Patrick Murphy*

Victoria Grizzlies

Brown

F

Mike Murtagh

Nanaimo Clippers

UConn

F

Chase Pirtle

Victoria Grizzlies

Cornell

F

Tobias Pitka*

Victoria Grizzlies

Boston College

F

Joel Plante

Nanaimo Clippers

Omaha

F

Aaron Schwartz

Surrey Eagles

Quinnipiac

Interior Conference roster

Pos.

Name

Team

NCAA School

G

Ryan Grout

Salmon Arm Silverbacks

G

Will Ingemann

Penticton Vees

St. Thomas

D

Adam Barone

Trail Smoke Eaters

Lake Superior

D

Adam Boatter

Salmon Arm Silverbacks

Colorado

D

Francesco Dell’Elce*

Penticton Vees

UMass

D

Landen Hilditch

West Kelowna Warriors

RPI

D

Cole Longacre*

Salmon Arm Silverbacks

Merrimack

D

Kiernan Poulin

Merritt Centennials

UMass

F

Callum Arnott

Penticton Vees

Minnesota-Duluth

F

Riley Ashe*

Salmon Arm Silverbacks

Omaha

F

Shea Busch

Vernon Vipers

F

Adam Csabi

Vernon Vipers

F

Max Heise*

Penticton Vees

Michigan State

F

Callum Hughes*

West Kelowna Warriors

Boston University

F

Connor MacPherson*

Penticton Vees

New Hampshire

F

Simon Meier

Penticton Vees

Northern Michigan

F

JJ Monteiro*

Salmon Arm Silverbacks

Providence

F

Erik Pastro

Vernon Vipers

F

Jack Pridham*

West Kelowna Warriors

Boston University

F

Chase Stefanek*

Trail Smoke Eaters

Harvard

F

Reid Varkonyi*

Salmon Arm Silverbacks

Denver

*Players received automatic entries due to being listed on NHL Central Scouting’s Players to Watch list

The Warriors will be back at it with a busy week ahead of the holiday break beginning on Wednesday night when they travel to the Shuswap to take on the Salmon Arm Silverbacks at the Shaw Centre. Puck drop is slated for 6:00 PM with the game broadcasted live on AM 1150

