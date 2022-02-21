Throwing rocks at West Kelowna park

The West Kelowna RCMP is investigating an act of violence that occurred at a park on Saturday in West Kelowna.

At around 12:30 pm Saturday afternoon, a man was allegedly observed throwing rocks at a vehicle at the entrance of a park on Gellatly Road causing extensive damage to it.

Once on scene, officers located the suspect, a 24-year-old man, and arrested him without incident.

The victim of the assault, a 66-year-old woman, received non life-threatening injuries including cuts and bruises that were treated at the hospital.

“There is nothing to indicate what motivated this act of violence,” states Cpl. Tammy Lobb, Media Relations Officer of the Kelowna Regional RCMP. “There is no risk to public safety at this time as the suspect is currently in police custody awaiting his next court appearance”.