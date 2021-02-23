Tiger Woods taken to hospital after California car crash

Update:

No evidence Tiger Woods was impaired in car crash:

Tiger Woods was seriously injured Tuesday when his SUV crashed into a median, rolled over several times and ended up on its side in suburban Los Angeles, authorities said. The golf superstar had to be pulled out through the windshield, and his agent said he was undergoing leg surgery.

Woods was alone in the SUV when it crashed into a raised median shortly before 7:15 a.m., crossed two oncoming lanes and rolled over several times, authorities said at a news conference. No other cars were involved. Woods was alert and able to communicate as firefighters pried open the front windshield to get him out.

The airbags deployed, and the inside of the car stayed basically intact and that "gave him a cushion to survive the crash," Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said. Both of his legs were severely injured, county Fire Chief Daryl Osby.

Original story:

LOS ANGELES -- Golf star Tiger Woods suffered leg injuries Tuesday in a vehicle rollover in the Los Angeles area and is undergoing surgery, authorities and his manager said. His condition isn't yet clear.

Woods had to be extricated from the vehicle with the “jaws of life” tools, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a statement. No other cars were involved in the wreck that injured the golfer.

Woods was taken to the hospital by ambulance. The vehicle sustained major damage, the sheriff's department said.

“Tiger Woods was in a single-car accident this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries,” his manager, Mark Steinberg, said. He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support.”

A KABC-TV helicopter over the scene of Woods' accident showed a car on its side with the front end heavily damaged. Air bags appeared to be deployed. The wreckage appeared to be just off the side of a road on a hillside.

