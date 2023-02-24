TikTok under investigation by Canadian privacy authorities

Social media short-form video giant TikTok is under investigation in Canada over its use and collection of users' personal information.

On Thursday, the Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada announced it was launching a joint probe into the China-owned platform, alongside provincial privacy authorities from Quebec, British Columbia and Alberta.

The investigation was initiated "in the wake of now settled class action lawsuits in the United States and Canada, as well as numerous media reports related to TikTok’s collection, use and disclosure of personal information," read a statement announcing the investigation.

The privacy regulators say they will be examining:

Whether TikTok's practices comply with Canadian privacy legislation;

Whether valid and meaningful consent is being obtained for the collection, use and disclosure of users' personal information; and

Whether the company is meeting its transparency obligations.

The team of privacy commissioners note that a significant portion of TikTok's users are younger, and they feel there is a heightened importance to protecting children's privacy.

"The joint investigation will have a particular focus on TikTok’s privacy practices as they relate to younger users, including whether the company obtained valid and meaningful consent from these users for the collection, use and disclosure of their personal information," reads the release.

Among the current Canadian laws the investigation will examine TikTok's compliance with are: the federal Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act (PIPEDA), Quebec's Act Respecting the Protection of Personal Information in the Private Sector and the Act to Establish a Legal Framework for Information Technology, and Alberta and British Columbia's respective Personal Information Protection Acts.

Citing the active investigation, the federal privacy commissioner's office said no additional details will be provided at this time.

While the social media site has risen in popularity in recent years, there is an ongoing push in the U.S. for TikTok to be banned, with those calling for it citing cybersecurity and censorship concerns.

In a statement to CTV News, TikTok said it welcomes the opportunity to work with federal and provincial authorities "to set the record straight" with Canadians.

"The privacy and safety of the TikTok community, particularly our younger users, is always a top priority, and we are committed to operating with transparency to earn and maintain the trust of the many Canadians who create and find joy on our platform," read the unattributed statement from a TikTok spokesperson.

With files from CTV News