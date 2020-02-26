Tim Horton's New Roll Up the Rim - Are They Trying Too Hard?

Tim Horton's Roll Up the Rim is being revamped for a little less litter, but not everyone is happy.

Dr. Sylvain Charlebois from Dalhousie University said on AM 1150's Early Edition, "I'm just picturing front line workers telling customers every single day where the campaign is at, what they need to do, what they are entitled to or not. It's going to be a nightmare."

Charlebois stated that Tim Horton's is trying too hard to please everyone.

He added that the hybrid approach is confusing and the coffee company may find that the older generation will not participate.

The four week contest rolls out March 11.