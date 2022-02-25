Time to buy a tree from the City of West Kelowna

Tree-t your yard this year! Buy a tree through West Kelowna’s Urban Re-Leaf Program.

Greater Westside residents can purchase trees online at cost for $65 plus taxes by visiting westkelownacity.ca/urbanreleaf. Purchase by April 3. Due to popular demand and limited supplies, the purchase limit is two trees per property.

The City has also increased the number of trees available under the program, from 200 in 2021 to 500 this year. There are 125 of each of four different deciduous tree species available:

Matador maple

Shademaster honeylocust

Ming cherry

Ivory silk Japanese lilac

Tree pick-up will take place on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at the Mount Boucherie Recreation Complex at 2760 Cameron Road. City staff and community volunteers will load the tree. Residents will need to bring proof of purchase so our staff and volunteers will know which tree to load. Bring a vehicle capable of transporting a tree that is between six and 12 feet tall in a 10-gallon pot. Residents will need to tie and secure and flag their own loads before leaving.

Thanks also goes to the West Kelowna Daybreak Rotary for a $4,500 donation toward the 2022 program. The donation will be used to plant 20 additional mature trees in West Kelowna’s parks and public spaces.

The Urban Re-Leaf Program was created in 2019 to help expand the community’s green canopy and take action towards climate change. Learn more about the benefits of the Urban Re-Leaf program, find details on each tree species and get further instructions on the April 9 pick-up event at westkelownacity.ca/urbanreleaf.