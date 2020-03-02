Time to register for Boyd's Father's Day Car Show
The 2020 BOYD Autobody & Glass Father’s Day Charity Car Show is back bigger
and better with more cars, more entertainment and more vendors on Sunday, June 21
from 11am to 4pm in City Park, Kelowna.
This free, family event has evolved into an icon in the valley, anticipated and recognized
not only by local car enthusiasts, but with fans throughout the Okanagan. The goal has
always been quite simple. Provide a family-friendly event, surrounded by the driving
force of automobiles while raising funds and awareness for local, family focused charity
organizations. And this year, come check out our Celebrity Guest - Noah Alexander
from Velocity TV’s Speed Is The New Black will be on site signing autographs all
day.
Through the support of our sponsors, volunteers and associates, the last two years’
events have resulted in Boyd contributing over $75,000 to the Child Advocacy Centre.
Boyd is thrilled to announce that the 2020 Boyd Autobody & Glass Father’s Day Charity
Car Show is once again raising funds for this worthy cause. Watch for news about our
2020 Elite Auto Centre Prize Car!
Car Registration is now open and advance registration is highly recommended. Please
complete the on-line registration form at www.BringItToBoyd.com. If you are interested
in supporting the event through sponsorship, volunteering or a donation to the
fundraising auction, please contact Heather.S@BringItToBoyd.com
If you don’t want to hunt for close parking for the event, please use our free shuttle
service courtesy of Enterprise Rent-a-Car. It runs a circle route on a continual basis
going to and from the Kelowna Regional Library (1380 Ellis Street) to City Park.