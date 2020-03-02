Time to register for Boyd's Father's Day Car Show

The 2020 BOYD Autobody & Glass Father’s Day Charity Car Show is back bigger

and better with more cars, more entertainment and more vendors on Sunday, June 21

from 11am to 4pm in City Park, Kelowna.

This free, family event has evolved into an icon in the valley, anticipated and recognized

not only by local car enthusiasts, but with fans throughout the Okanagan. The goal has

always been quite simple. Provide a family-friendly event, surrounded by the driving

force of automobiles while raising funds and awareness for local, family focused charity

organizations. And this year, come check out our Celebrity Guest - Noah Alexander

from Velocity TV’s Speed Is The New Black will be on site signing autographs all

day.

Through the support of our sponsors, volunteers and associates, the last two years’

events have resulted in Boyd contributing over $75,000 to the Child Advocacy Centre.

Boyd is thrilled to announce that the 2020 Boyd Autobody & Glass Father’s Day Charity

Car Show is once again raising funds for this worthy cause. Watch for news about our

2020 Elite Auto Centre Prize Car!

Car Registration is now open and advance registration is highly recommended. Please

complete the on-line registration form at www.BringItToBoyd.com. If you are interested

in supporting the event through sponsorship, volunteering or a donation to the

fundraising auction, please contact Heather.S@BringItToBoyd.com

If you don’t want to hunt for close parking for the event, please use our free shuttle

service courtesy of Enterprise Rent-a-Car. It runs a circle route on a continual basis

going to and from the Kelowna Regional Library (1380 Ellis Street) to City Park.