Time to renew dog licenses
Dog licenses for 2024 are now available. Everything you need to know about licensing your dog in Penticton can be found at www.penticton.ca/dog-licences. Here some things you need to know about renewing your licensing or getting a new license:
- You can renew your license online, at City Hall (171 Main St) or at the City's Animal Shelter (2330 Dartmouth Drive).
- If you are new to the City or have a new dog, set up the licensing account in person at City Hall or the Animal Shelter.
- If you intend to renew at the Animal Shelter, call ahead to ensure staff are onsite when you arrive.
- Be sure to provide an email with your account to help Animal Control go paperless.