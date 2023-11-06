Time to renew dog licenses

Dog licenses for 2024 are now available. Everything you need to know about licensing your dog in Penticton can be found at www.penticton.ca/dog-licences. Here some things you need to know about renewing your licensing or getting a new license:

You can renew your license online, at City Hall (171 Main St) or at the City's Animal Shelter (2330 Dartmouth Drive).

If you are new to the City or have a new dog, set up the licensing account in person at City Hall or the Animal Shelter.

If you intend to renew at the Animal Shelter, call ahead to ensure staff are onsite when you arrive.

Be sure to provide an email with your account to help Animal Control go paperless.