Time to Renew RDCO Business Licenses

December 31st is the deadline for existing business license renewals at the rate of $85. After that date, all license renewals will be $110 (which includes a $25 late fee).

The two electoral areas include communities such as Joe Rich, Ellison, south Lakeshore Road, Brent Road, Trepanier, North Westside, Traders Cove, Shelter Cove, Wilson’s Landing, Fintry, Killiney Beach and Westshore Estates.

The Regional District participates in the Inter-Community Business License program. In order to take part in this program, qualifying local companies based in or doing work in the electoral areas must first have a Regional District business license before they apply to purchase the Inter-Community Business License for an additional $150. The inter-community license allows qualifying businesses the flexibility to work in one or more of the other participating municipalities in the Okanagan-Similkameen without having to purchase a business license for each.

Business owners are encouraged to take advantage of the convenient and secure online renewal/application option by visiting the Regional District website rdco.com/payments. You can also pay by mail or in person at 1450 KLO Road, Kelowna BC V1W 3Z4 or through online banking.

For more information on business licensing visit the rdco.com/businesslicense, contact Community Services at 250-469-6211, email business@rdco.com or visit in person at 1450 KLO Road, Kelowna.