Times have changed, so has policing

This is National Police Week across the country.

Corporal Tammy Lobb is with the Kelowna RCMP.

She spoke to AM 1150 News about becoming a police officer 15 years ago.

"We don't necessarily join (the force) just because we want to arrest people who have broken the law. Is that part of our duties? Yes. Most people would tell you they joined to help people."

Lobb says policing has changed since she graduated from the RCMP Academy in Regina.

"Fifteen years ago, when you arrested someone in a crowd of people, the crowd booed as you escorted that individual back to the police car. Now, you need additional police officers just to perhaps deal with the bystanders and the crowd who now appear to be questioning us," Lobb added.

There are an estimated 19 thousand RCMP officers across Canada.