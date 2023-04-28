Tip from the public leads to arrest

A suspect involved in thefts and a dangerous flight from police in Vernon last week was arrested in Revelstoke thanks to help from the public.

On Monday, April 17th, 2023, the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP received reports of thefts in progress at two businesses in the north end of the city. Responding frontline officers located the suspect who evaded capture and fled in a stolen vehicle. Investigators issued a media release asking for help from the public with locating and identifying the suspect. On Thursday, April 27th, acting on a tip from a member of the public who saw the bulletin, RCMP officers in Revelstoke located the stolen truck and suspect. The man was arrested safely and without incident.

We want to express our appreciation to the public and our media partners for your help with this investigation, states Constable Chris Terleski, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. Your sharing of this information is what led to the timely apprehension of this individual.

33-year old Scott Robert Page of Calgary, has been charged with several Criminal Code offences including possession of stolen property, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, failing to stop for police, obstruction, and two counts of theft. Following an initial court appearance, he was remanded in custody and is expected to make a subsequent appearance in court later today.