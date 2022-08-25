Tips wanted to locate alleged Lake Country thief's
Lake Country RCMP members are looking to identify two suspects involved in a series of underground garage break and enters. At least three complexes on Bottom Wood Lake Road, Woodsdale Road and Stillwater Way were accessed illegally on August 1 and August 10th.
The suspects broke into storage lockers and left with bikes, stand up paddleboards and a brand-new inflatable floating island.
If you recognize either of these suspects, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a secure, anonymous tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.
